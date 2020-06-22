Joan-Valerie Codling
Joan-Valerie Codling
Evans, GA—Joan-Valerie Codling 88 passed away June 13. She was affectionately known as JoVal.
She was born in Elisabeth, NJ, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts - Cum Laude degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, OH, and married Eldred Codling in 1958. They retired to The Villages, FL and latter moved to Brandon Wilde, a Life Care Community in Evans, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
