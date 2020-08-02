Erik D. Olson, 21, of Aurora passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020. He was born in Aurora, IL on August 21, 1998 the son of James and Donna (Maloney) Olson. Erik graduated from West Aurora High School in 2016 where he was an active student. He was on the wrestling team and was conference champion both his senior and junior years. After graduation, he attended Marquette University and earned a BS in Business Administration/Finance and Economics. While at Marquette he was again an active student, this time taking on more leadership roles. He was co-president and portfolio manager of the Investment Club, team captain of the Federal Reserve Challenge Team, Vice President of Marquette Economic Association, President of Delta Sigma Pi, and a student analyst at the Applied Investment Management Program. He also found time to volunteer for StreetLife Communities in Milwaukee. Erik was a longtime member of Holy Angels Church in Aurora where he was an usher, a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a youth and adult leader of Holy Angels BSA Troop 26. During that time he earned his Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor. He was also a staff member at Camp Freeland Leslie in Oxford, WI. Erik lived life to the fullest, giving of himself in every capacity. He will be deeply missed and his bright spirit will live on in each of the lives he touched.
He is survived by his father, James Olson, sisters; Kirsten and Kerri Olson; aunts, Kim Gibson and Roseann (David) Fox and uncle, Michael Olson. He is also survived by his cousins, Bradley Young, Jeremy Olson, Lauren, Madelyn and Katelyn Fox as well as countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Donna Olson, maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy (Raymond) Maloney and paternal grandparents James and Sandra (Moss) Olson.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be on Friday; August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church 120 S. Lancaster Ave, Aurora, IL. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL. Due to current restrictions, we ask that you please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Please also be patient as there will be a limited amount of guests allowed in the chapel at a time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to: Three Fires Council, CFL, 415 North 2nd Street St. Charles, IL 60174 or To: StreetLife Communities, 4250 N. 137th St. Brookfield, WI. 53005 in Memory of Erik Olson.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com