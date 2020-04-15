|
Junius Edward Taylor
Junius Edward Taylor passed away at the age of 84 on April 4, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Junius was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Creedmoor, North Carolina, to Virginia and Victor Taylor. After graduating from Hawley High School, he served in the U.S. Army and attended Fisk University, Michigan State University and Purdue University. Junius was an electrical engineer by trade who prided himself on his work and had several patents to his name. He was a classically trained pianist who studied at a conservatory while stationed in Germany with the Army. He instilled in his children a love of music and often played his baby grand piano for his loved ones at home. He was a warm, compassionate person who cared deeply about the people around him, and was in turn beloved by those who knew him.
Junius is survived by his wife, Amy; his children, Chad and Chere; his stepsons, Jeremy and David; his brother Clarence and his sisters Frances and Vicky; and seven grandchildren, Erica, Thea, Violet, Essie, Xander, Charlotte and Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Doris and his brother John. Junius's family will hold a memorial service for him at an appropriate time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020