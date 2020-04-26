|
|
Rev. G. Richard Dimler of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 of the coronavirus. He was a resident of a Jesuit infirmary in Philadelphia.
Father Dimler was born on October 21, 1931 in Baltimore, the son of the late George H. Dimler and the late Gertrude K. Dimler (nee Kelly). He was a graduate of Loyola High School and attended one year of Loyola College before entering the Jesuit Seminary at Wernersville, Pennsylvania in 1950.
After ordination in 1962, he was a professor of German at Fordham University, New York for over 30 years. He published numerous articles and devoted many years to researching Jesuit emblems of the 1500's and 1600's while publishing three books on the subject.
After retiring from teaching, Father Dimler served for several years as a parish priest at St. Mark Church in California. Upon returning to Maryland, he was a resident of a Jesuit retirement home in Roland Park and later was transferred to the facility in Philadelphia.
He is survived by sisters Barbara D. Frey of Catonsville and Jane D. Marx (Charles) of Richmond, VA; brothers David A. Dimler (Mary Lou) of New Windsor and Thomas K. Dimler of Middle River; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Mary Claire Roth; and brother-in-law William Frey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jesuit Seminary Guild, 7400 York Rd., Towson, MD 21204.
Father Dimler received a private burial at Wernersville, PA. A Memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020