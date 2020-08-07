Harry Deitchman, 95, of Pikesville MD passed away on August 6, 2020. Harry was born on February 8, 1925 in Baltimore City to the parents of the late Herman and Eva Deitchman. Harry is survived by his children Judith (Mayer) Pelta, Nancy (Chris) Catterton, and Philip Deitchman, his grandchildren Michelle (Jason) Elover, David (Elissa) Pelta, Dr. Andrew (Dr. Kristen) Deitchman, and Richard Deitchman, and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Irene S. Deitchman (nee scheinin), his daughter-in-law Heidi Deitchman, his sister Ida Perry, and his parents Herman and Eva Deitchman.
Harry grew up in Baltimore City very poor and went to school but had to leave to help support his mom and sister. Harry also fell in love with Irene. When World War II started, Harry joined the army, trained to be a radio operator, and was station in the Philippines. After the war, Harry received his GED and started to work for Baltimore City. Harry married Irene on January 29, 1947 and where happily married for 64 years until her passing in 2011. Harry worked during the day, went to night school at University of Baltimore, and received a Bachelor's degree in accounting. Harry spent the next 44 years with Baltimore City retiring in 1991 as Chief of Payroll. Harry was Chairman of the Board of the Municipal employee Credit Union and elected into the National Credit Union Hall of Fame. The Credit union honored Harry by having a branch named after him. Harry was also the Chairman of the Baltimore City Pension Trust.
Harry was a loving husband and father. Harry made sure that his children grew up in a loving home where love and education were very important. Harry made sure that each day was special and would do anything for his children and his wife.
Harry was the party king and loved to entertain. Harry was a co-owner in a party train and was a co-owner in the Hall of Fame horse Xtra Heat.
Harry always wanted to give back and was very generous to charities especially Jewish charities. Harry had a strong love for Judaism and wrote over 100 Dvar Torah. In honor of Heidi's memory, Harry was very generous and donated to the
MDA to raise money for ALS research.
Harry was loved and will be missed.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Harry's memory may be sent to: MDA C/O Heidi's Happy Hikers at: Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 2310 Parklake Dr., Ste. 375, Atlanta, GA 30345.