Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Cedarwind Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, June 14, 2019, Nora Cedarwind Young, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, honorary auntie, friend, and mentor to many, passed away at age 62 in Bellingham, surrounded by her loving family. Nora was born in Flint, Michigan to Gerald and Peggy Colby, the youngest of two sisters and one brother. As a young woman she lived in Hawaii before settling in Bellingham. She spent many years on Lummi Island and in Chimacum near Port Townsend before settling back in Bellingham in 2011. She was mother to four beautiful children: Alta Love, twins Jake Harvey and Jessica Dodge, and Hanna Odekirk. She was blessed with seven grandchildren. On May 5, 2000, she married the love of her life, Bud Young from Quilcene, WA. Nora was known nationally and internationally for her work with Death Midwifery and Green Burial Education. Nora was a Circle Sanctuary Minister, Certified Death Midwife, and Hospice Chaplain. She assisted with the development of several Green Cemeteries in the USA. She was an environmentalist, a food coop organizer, and social justice activist. She was a recipient of the Peace Prayer Pendant, which recognizes those who embrace peace in hospice work and in their communities. Nora touched many lives through her work and through her everyday life. She was always there to listen and counsel. She changed lives with her wisdom, her resilience, and her grace. She will be remembered for her love of saltwater, dancing, and for her crazy infectious laugh. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st, at 4 PM at the Center for Spiritual Living, 2224 Yew Street Rd, Bellingham, WA. "Gentle and beloved Spirit of Nora Cedarwind, fly from this place on wings of speed, where gentle breezes blow to a place that has no pain. Your work on Earth is done, you ran the race, you loved and were loved, you fought the fight and won. We will call your name. What is remembered, lives."

On Friday, June 14, 2019, Nora Cedarwind Young, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, honorary auntie, friend, and mentor to many, passed away at age 62 in Bellingham, surrounded by her loving family. Nora was born in Flint, Michigan to Gerald and Peggy Colby, the youngest of two sisters and one brother. As a young woman she lived in Hawaii before settling in Bellingham. She spent many years on Lummi Island and in Chimacum near Port Townsend before settling back in Bellingham in 2011. She was mother to four beautiful children: Alta Love, twins Jake Harvey and Jessica Dodge, and Hanna Odekirk. She was blessed with seven grandchildren. On May 5, 2000, she married the love of her life, Bud Young from Quilcene, WA. Nora was known nationally and internationally for her work with Death Midwifery and Green Burial Education. Nora was a Circle Sanctuary Minister, Certified Death Midwife, and Hospice Chaplain. She assisted with the development of several Green Cemeteries in the USA. She was an environmentalist, a food coop organizer, and social justice activist. She was a recipient of the Peace Prayer Pendant, which recognizes those who embrace peace in hospice work and in their communities. Nora touched many lives through her work and through her everyday life. She was always there to listen and counsel. She changed lives with her wisdom, her resilience, and her grace. She will be remembered for her love of saltwater, dancing, and for her crazy infectious laugh. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st, at 4 PM at the Center for Spiritual Living, 2224 Yew Street Rd, Bellingham, WA. "Gentle and beloved Spirit of Nora Cedarwind, fly from this place on wings of speed, where gentle breezes blow to a place that has no pain. Your work on Earth is done, you ran the race, you loved and were loved, you fought the fight and won. We will call your name. What is remembered, lives." Published in Bellingham Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close