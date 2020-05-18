|
LEVIN, Eliot Of Sandwich, passed away at the age of 73, due to complications from COVID-19, leaving behind sons Eric Levin of Mashpee and Scott Levin with Erin (Martin) Levin of Falmouth. Grandchildren Ava, Moira and Samuel. Also, sister Irene (Levin) DeCola with Alan DeCola of Randolph.
Born in Brookline and proudly raised in Dorchester by his parents Anna and Saul Levin, Eliot fondly recalled the days of his youth, the relationships he made and the lessons he learned during that time.
Developing a strong sense of resilience, due to the unfortunate demise of his father at age 7, allowed him to take on an authoritative role around his childhood home. This resiliency may have been one of his strongest assets, carrying him, with focus, throughout the rest of his life.
Realizing his mechanical interest and ability at a young age, Eliot paved his own path by starting, owning and operating several successful automotive and welding businesses throughout Eastern Massachusetts. Most of his working adult life he had complete autonomy and did things "his way" while providing for his family.
He was able to travel extensively throughout the US, Europe and maybe, most proudly, a recent trip to Israel. Restoring antique cars and riding Harley Davidsons were true passions to which he devoted much of his spare time.
Growing up in a Jewish household was very important to Eliot and even though he was less observant as an adult he always felt a strong connection to Judaism. It may have also bolstered his claim of continuing and perfecting the "greatest chopped liver recipe around."
He will be laid to rest by Cantor Bruce Malin at a small family Service with a memorial for friends and family to follow in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation. For online condolences, please visit
www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020