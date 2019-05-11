Resources More Obituaries for HENRY GUILD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HENRY RICE GUILD

Obituary Condolences Flowers GUILD, Henry Rice October 22, 1928 - April 22, 2019, age 90, of Dover, Westwood and Naples, in Naples, Florida. He was a former corporate lawyer and investment advisor to individuals and families. He was the son of Henry R. Guild and Martha Bayard Guild of Needham, MA. He was a graduate of Milton Academy, class of 1946, Harvard College, class of 1950 and the Harvard Law School, class of 1953.



He served in intelligence for the US Army from 1953-1955 after which he joined the firm of Herrick, Smith, Donald, Farley and Ketchum in Boston. He became a partner and concentrated in corporate financings around the country. He retired from the law firm to start the firm of Guild, Monrad and Oates with two partners, later known as Northeast Investors Management Inc. He was responsible for the personal investments of families and individuals.



He served as a Director of Teco Energy, Inc. (The Tampa Electric Company of Tampa Florida), the Commonwealth Investment Trust, as well as several family owned companies over many years. He was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Boston Society of Security Analysts.



His charitable interests were varied and spanned many years in and around Boston. He served as Secretary to the Corporation of Massachusetts General Hospital, the Board of McLean Hospital, Trustee and Secretary to the Museum of Science, Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs and Advance Gifts Chairman of the Mass Bay United Way, and The Trustees of Reservations. He was supportive of Conservancy of Southwest Florida and the Everglades Foundation.



His great love was the outdoors, running rivers and streams all over the country. This led him to The Trustees of Reservations, where he served on the Board and as President during the most expansive period at that time in the oldest private land conservation organization in this country. His knowledge of almost all the Trustee holdings across the state at that time was a lifelong interest. He could tell you about byways and pathways everywhere in Massachusetts and established relationships with many landowners whose land was protected by the Trustees.



He and his wife Gale were honored with the Trustees highest honor, the Charles Eliot award in 2000.



He had a life long love of tennis, and was taught by his mother, a nationally ranked player in the 20's and 30's. He played for many years at the Badminton and Tennis Club of Boston and was elected President of the club during that period.He played at several other clubs as well.



He leaves his wife Gale, after 60 years of marriage. His brother Bayard Guild and his sister Sheila Guild Iselin predeceased him. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, of whom he was very fond and supportive of their young developing lives. They are Terry Guild West (David) of Carlisle, David Guild (Gretchen) of Chatham, Jeffrey Guild (Romi) of Dover, Susan Roddy (Gilbert) of Concord, Margaret Iselin Gray (David )of Eliot, Maine, Katharine Iselin Ratliffe (Clark) of Honolulu and Jennifer Iselin Gridley (Ranscom) of San Francisco and twelve grandnieces and nephews. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Kay D. Guild of Westwood.



He was a passionate reader of history throughout his long life and could at a late age remember extraordinary detail about battles, logistics and personalities and could relate with articulation about these details all his life. He loved geography interested in remote and tiny places on the earth. He used to say he had a head full of useless information. He followed the physiognomy of the worlds people and was adept at telling anyone who would listen, about the passerby's heritage in the airport!



He and his wife traveled widely around parts of the world to appreciate ancient cities and civilizations, the natural world and the world of skiing thought Europe, Canada and the west.



Interment with be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dedham Country and Polo Club, 124 Country Club Road, Dedham, MA at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31st, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dr. Lee Schwamm's work in Telemedicine at Mass General Hospital. Please send checks to Krista McCabe, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or contact her directly at [email protected] or to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, 200 High Street 3rd Floor, Boston, Mass 02110, attention: Rebecca Crawford. Published in The Boston Globe from May 12 to May 23, 2019