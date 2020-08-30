Some 39 years ago, while I was fumbling my way through my first semester as a University of Notre Dame PhD student, God blessed me by introducing me to Oscar and Kathryn Brookins. I met Oscar first at a campus function. Oscar and I spoke briefly and I gave him my telephone number. Later that same day, I received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as, “Kathryn Brookins.” Kathryn explained that her husband had told her I was a first-year grad student in economics. We spoke for a short-time and then she invited me to join her at a local political event. I accepted the invitation, and so began Kathryn’s and my 39-year relationship.



When I think about Kathryn, I remember the early days in South Bend, Indiana,--the many times I found inspiration sitting at the dining table or on the front porch of her home talking with her, her Mother and Oscar, about local and world events. I recall eating apple-pie with ice cream and listening to Kathryn’s polemics on various topics and, sometimes, stories about her life’s experiences. I remember Kathryn was also an environmentalist (even then). She loved composting and would proudly display her compost heap to all who would venture a peak. I remember Kathryn as a person of strong conviction, impeccable character and sincere devotion and commitment to her family. I recall the devastation I felt when I learned the Brookins family was relocating 900 or so miles away to the City of Boston. I remember wondering how I was going to survive my last years in grad school without Kathryn (and Oscar’s) support. My anxiety was misplaced, Kathryn did not drop me simply because we no longer lived in the same city.



For the next 37 years, we maintained the connection Kathryn initiated from that one phone call. We would speak by phone, always about substantive matters--the newspaper she published or the latest political issue. When Lili moved to DC where I was living, too, Kathryn made certain to include me in their family gathering and encouraged Lili and I to get together. When Oscar traveled to DC to work or for conferences, Kathryn made certain I was at the airport to meet him, drive him to his hotel and have at least one dinner with him. During times I traveled to Boston, I would visit them--Kathryn always made me feel welcome.

Last year, when Kathryn and I spoke, she didn’t remember me, but as usual, we had a very good conversation. As we were ending our call, I overheard Kathryn tell Oscar I was a “nice woman”that was enough for me.

I will always remember Kathryn and her generosity in unselfishly sharing herself and her family. She will remain in my heart forever.



To Oscar, Lili, Ari, Laura and Julia, who I have known these many years, and to Clifford, AnnaMarie, the Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I extend my heartfelt condolences.



With Deepest sympathy,

Sharron







Sharron L Terrell

Friend