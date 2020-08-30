1/1
Kathryn Juel Brookins
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brookins, 83, founder and publisher of The Mission Hill News, died July 25, 2020, finding peace at the end of a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Kathryn Juel Weibel in North Platte, Nebraska, on October 31, 1936, the only child of engineering mechanic Frank Weibel and school teacher Irene Bell Weibel, née Hill.

As a child, she moved frequently around the Pacific Northwest as her father worked on some of the large infrastructure projects that contributed to the development of the region, including the Tecalote Tunnel in California. She graduated from Gresham High School outside Portland, Oregon, and attended Reed College for one year before marrying her first husband, Cliff Lloyd, with whom she had four children.

The young family set off on global travels as Cliff built a career as an economist, living in the Sudan and England; she never stopped questioning and learning about the institutions and cultures in which she found herself.

Thanks to her keen intellectual curiosity and considerable personal courage, she overcame the disadvantages of an uneven academic background to earn a graduate diploma in social anthropology through Nuffield College at Oxford University, studying with such luminaries as E.E. Evans-Pritchard. She went on to teach sociology at Purdue University and Buffalo State College.

Kathryn married Oscar Brookins in Ghana in 1973 and, devoted to each other, the two formed an exemplary, forty-seven-year partnership. They lived initially in Buffalo, NY and South Bend, Indiana, where Oscar was on the faculty at Notre Dame University. Here they first became active in local political affairs and Oscar served on the South Bend School Board. In 1983 they moved to Massachusetts, where Oscar taught at Northeastern University. To their surprise, the Boston area would prove to be their home for the next 36 years. Their two daughters were born overseas during short-term academic appointments in Ghana and Tanzania and would grow up to graduate from Boston Latin School and recognize Boston as their hometown.

Kathryn liked to say she was a student of politics, and as a Boston resident she was deeply engaged on both local and national issues. She was known in local circles as fearless and vocal, never one to back down from a battle when she felt fairness and the law were on her side - no matter how prominent or deep-pocketed the adversary. She created The Mission Hill News in Boston in 1992. Hers was a well-respected, controversial outlet, given its irreverent pitch on politics in Boston. It focused especially on events in the Mission Hill area where she lived and on Harvard University, whose outsized influence on city politics and local development were a frequent focus of her critiques. In addition to the revelations she regularly reported, she also prosecuted pro se a number of zoning lawsuits that altered Boston's zoning and development practices.

Perhaps her singular legal accomplishment is related to higher education, for over the years she pursued the idea that Harvard's endowment was sufficiently large that it should not charge tuition, or certainly its financial aid should be much more generous. She took a case up to the U.S. Supreme Court and although the writ of certiorari was never granted, she and others were convinced her suit helped motivate Harvard later to eliminate the required family contribution for families with low incomes, making Harvard accessible to more lower-income families than before.

Outside the political arena, Kathryn loved her dogs, gardening, foreign travel with her husband and children, and her lifelong connections to family and friends around the globe. She lived a full life and will be missed by many as the machinations of politicians may go unchecked by her challenges.

She is survived by Oscar, her husband of 47 years; her six children, Anamaria Lloyd of Seattle, Clifford Lloyd (Sally) of Hamilton, Ontario, Elizabeth Fulton of Paris, France, Ariana Packard (Michael) of Providence, Laura Brookins (Önder Demir) of DC, and Julia Brookins (Paul Foster) of Austin; 12 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Private services were held July 28, 2020 with Brothers of Hope serving. Donations on her behalf to the Addie Travis Brookins Endowed Council Scholarship at Jackson State University via this link: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/34eUag?vid=adlt2

Further details at: https:// Kathryn-Brookins.forevermissed.com and The South Bend Tribune:

https://www.legacy.com/guestbooks/southbendtribune/kathryn-juel-weibel-brookins-condolences/196684375?



View the online memorial for Kathryn Juel Brookins

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 28, 2020
Some 39 years ago, while I was fumbling my way through my first semester as a University of Notre Dame PhD student, God blessed me by introducing me to Oscar and Kathryn Brookins. I met Oscar first at a campus function. Oscar and I spoke briefly and I gave him my telephone number. Later that same day, I received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as, “Kathryn Brookins.” Kathryn explained that her husband had told her I was a first-year grad student in economics. We spoke for a short-time and then she invited me to join her at a local political event. I accepted the invitation, and so began Kathryn’s and my 39-year relationship.

When I think about Kathryn, I remember the early days in South Bend, Indiana,--the many times I found inspiration sitting at the dining table or on the front porch of her home talking with her, her Mother and Oscar, about local and world events. I recall eating apple-pie with ice cream and listening to Kathryn’s polemics on various topics and, sometimes, stories about her life’s experiences. I remember Kathryn was also an environmentalist (even then). She loved composting and would proudly display her compost heap to all who would venture a peak. I remember Kathryn as a person of strong conviction, impeccable character and sincere devotion and commitment to her family. I recall the devastation I felt when I learned the Brookins family was relocating 900 or so miles away to the City of Boston. I remember wondering how I was going to survive my last years in grad school without Kathryn (and Oscar’s) support. My anxiety was misplaced, Kathryn did not drop me simply because we no longer lived in the same city.

For the next 37 years, we maintained the connection Kathryn initiated from that one phone call. We would speak by phone, always about substantive matters--the newspaper she published or the latest political issue. When Lili moved to DC where I was living, too, Kathryn made certain to include me in their family gathering and encouraged Lili and I to get together. When Oscar traveled to DC to work or for conferences, Kathryn made certain I was at the airport to meet him, drive him to his hotel and have at least one dinner with him. During times I traveled to Boston, I would visit them--Kathryn always made me feel welcome.
Last year, when Kathryn and I spoke, she didn’t remember me, but as usual, we had a very good conversation. As we were ending our call, I overheard Kathryn tell Oscar I was a “nice woman”that was enough for me.
I will always remember Kathryn and her generosity in unselfishly sharing herself and her family. She will remain in my heart forever.

To Oscar, Lili, Ari, Laura and Julia, who I have known these many years, and to Clifford, AnnaMarie, the Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I extend my heartfelt condolences.

With Deepest sympathy,
Sharron


Sharron L Terrell
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.May the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families during this very difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved