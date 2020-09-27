Melanie Lenora Buffington September 14. 1973 September 16, 2020 Dr. Melanie Lenora Buffington, 47, died on September 16, 2020 at her home in Richmond, VA after a nine-year journey with meta-static breast cancer. She was born in Gainesville, FL and was the daughter of Anna Carol and Dennis Buffington of Centre Hall, PA. She graduated from State College Area High School in 1991 and from Penn State University in 1995 with highest honors in Art Education. She interned in numerous museums here and abroad. Melanie served as a middle school art teacher in Frederick County, MD for three years. She enrolled at The Ohio State University in 1998 where she earned both M.A. degree and Ph.D. degree in Art Education. Following graduation in 2004, she served as assistant professor of Art Education at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, MI until 2006 when she continued her career at VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) in Richmond, VA. Melanie served as graduate director for Art Education at VCU for almost a decade. At the time of her passing, she was Interim Department Chair and Associate Professor of Art Education at VCU. Melanie gained many in ternational experiences in Doha, Qatar where she taught summer school programs for seven years. She frequently participated in planning national and international conferences and workshops throughout her career. Dr. Buffington received numerous accolades including the National Art Education Association's 2015 National Higher Education Art Educator Award and The Ohio State University's Marantz Distinguished Alumni Award in 2019. In addition to her parents, Melanie is survived by her sister Kristin, brother-in-law Darryl, niece Margaret, and nephew Daniel. Memorial gifts may be made payable to "Penn State" and directed on memo line to: In Mem-ory of Melanie Buffington and mailed to Penn State, 2583 Gateway Drive, Suite 130, State College, PA 16801. Alternatively, memorial gifts can be made online via credit card: raise.psu.edu/RememberingMelanie
. Funds received will be directed by Penn State's School of Visual Arts in consultation with the family to best celebrate Melanie's legacy.