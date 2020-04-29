|
|
Daniel S. Pincu
Asheville - Daniel S. Pincu, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on April 27, 2020 from COVID-19. He was 80 years old.
Born and raised in the Northeast, Dan moved his family to Plantation, Florida in the 1970s and stayed for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Gloria, then made Asheville their home.
Dan was active in the Asheville community. He and Gloria joined multiple hiking groups, were members of the Jewish Secular Community of Asheville (JSCA) and Jewish Community Center, volunteered at the Asheville Visitor Center and for various local causes and events, and enjoyed a large group of friends. Dan was a frequent contributor of letters to the editor of the Asheville Citizen-Times.
A US Army veteran, former business owner/entrepreneur, free spirit and kvetch, Dan led an active, interesting and fulfilling life. He loved to meet people and would strike up conversations with strangers wherever he went. The most important part of his life was his family, especially his beloved wife of 54 years.
Dan is survived and sorely missed by his wife Gloria; daughters Elise Delfield and Rachel Singer; grandsons Elijah and Jonah Singer; brothers Edward and Robert Pincu; and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send donations to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy or the Asheville JCC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020