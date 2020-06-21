Marianne Downey (nee Bankert) age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Lockport and Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL.







Beloved wife of Edward Downey, proud step-mother of Edward (Shannon) Downey, Cathie (Tom) Fletcher and the late James Downey; her cherished step-grandchildren Eamon, Michaela and Brianna Downey and Meghan and Maeve Fletcher. Devoted daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Hartnett) Bankert, dear sister of the late Edward (Coletta) Bankert and Nancy (Frank) Crotty. Loving aunt to Jean (Mark) Longo, Marianne (Mark) McKibbin and Sharon (Matt Beranek) Bankert and fond great aunt to Meghan and Madeline McKibbin and Alexander Longo.



Marianne grew up in Chicago, attended Little Flower Grade School, Longwood Academy High School and St. Xavier University. She received her masters degree from the University of Chicago.



Marianne taught at St. Albert the Great School in Burbank. She was formerly Chair of the Department of English at the College of St. Francis, Joliet, IL, where she founded a Women's Studies program and was active in the education of nurses. For seven years she was Managing Editor of the quarterly Continuum, an interdisciplinary journal of the humanities, religion and social thought. She published numerous literary studies. In 1989, she published the award winning book Watchful Care: A History of America's Nurse Anesthetists for the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Following the publication, she traveled around the world speaking on behalf of the nurse anesthetist profession.



With her loving husband Edward, she enjoyed their dance club, their exciting trips to China, Ireland and a train ride through Copper Canyon, as well as US trips to New Orleans and Sarasota, Florida. She was an early supporter of the Irish Repertory Theater and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. She also enjoyed attending the opera, local museums and plays.



A future memorial is being planned. Interment is private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store