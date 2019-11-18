|
|
Joseph Lyon died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on November 12, 2019 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He was 90 years old. Joe is survived by his children, Dave, Jim, Bill (wife Sue), and Don (wife Lori), nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois and siblings, Jim, Martha, and Jane. Joe was born on November 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Florence Lyon (Peck). George was a Captain in the US Navy and his family moved frequently, living on both coasts, as well as China, the Philippines, and Panama. Joe graduated from Lowell High School, San Francisco, California, in 1947, enrolled at Beloit College, joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and met the love of his life, Lois Hammerstrom. They were married shortly after graduation. Joe joined the Navy and served in Hawaii, California, and Guam. Following his discharge from the Navy, Joe worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and in 1963 moved to Arlington Heights to work for WW Grainger. In 1983, Joe found a second career as the administrator of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library where he enjoyed crossing paths with friends in the community. Joe's children remember him as a loving husband and father, a man of principle who sought to improve the lives of all around him. Joe was an active member of the Arlington Heights community, serving in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations. He was particularly proud of his tenure as President of the District 214 school board, his involvement with Rotary International, and his relationship with the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights. He will be remembered for his playful sense of humor and his ability to connect with people of all ages and from all walks of life. A celebration of Joe's life is scheduled for noon, Saturday, November 23rd, at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, with a reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights at 302 North Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2019