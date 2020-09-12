Larry Ramsey Mayhew



March 10, 1943 - September 9, 2020



Larry Ramsey Mayhew, of Stanardsville, Va., died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at age 77, following a second bout with cancer, having survived an initial battle in 2012. Born March 10, 1943, Larry was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Annie Mayhew of Gretna, Va., and a brother, Wayne Mayhew, of Hurt, Va. Surviving are his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Carole (Moore) Mayhew; his three sons, Phil Mayhew (Traci) of Hagerstown, Md; Paul Mayhew (Shelly) of Harpers Ferry, W. Va.; and Patrick Mayhew (Brandi) of Zion Crossroads, Va.; his three grandchildren, Finn Mayhew, Dalton Mayhew, and Avery Mayhew; one brother, Roger Mayhew of Gretna, Va.; one sister, Faye Craddock, of Henderson, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special note of gratitude to long-time friends and neighbors Beverley Taylor and Bill Wade, who have shared in Larry's life and provided their love, friendship and support for his entire family for more than 40 years.



A graduate of Gretna High School, Larry began his career as an apprentice at Newport News Shipbuilding before being hired by the Virginia State Police. Assigned to Greene County in 1965, Larry was the youngest Va., State Trooper in Area 18, where he continued serving in the county and community he loved so much until his retirement as a Special Agent in 1996. Known for his friendly and unwavering laid-back personality, Larry was always smiling and equally respectful to everyone. A local recidivist once told Larry's son that "When I knew I was getting arrested, I sure hoped it was your dad that was coming to get me, because he always treated me right." Larry's kindness was ever present, whether making a friend, an arrest, or both. When passing through town over the years, this same individual always greeted any of Larry's three sons as "Little Larry," regardless of which of the brothers he encountered. As Phil noted in his remarks on Larry's 60th birthday, "Being known as 'Larry Mayhew's boys' will likely be the greatest badge of honor that any of the three of us will ever wear," a sentiment his sons all share.



Larry took an active part in community affairs, serving on the advisory boards of the Greene County Rescue Squad and PVCC. He was a member of the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, the Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge, and the Greene County Historical Society. Larry and Carole's shared love of animals led to their becoming founding members of the Madison-Greene Humane Society, helping provide loving homes for countless area dogs and cats.



Larry enjoyed time with his family and friends, whether going to NASCAR races with his sons, attending country music festivals, or catching up with old friends at State Police Alumni gatherings. An avid reader, Larry collected hundreds of books, with his favorites being mysteries and history. After retiring, he and Carole found time to travel, recently making their way to the Grand Canyon, one of Larry's long-anticipated dream destinations. Larry cherished his role as father and grandfather, participating at every opportunity in their respective activities, whether hanging streamers for his sons' proms, building a stable for the church creche, selling concessions for the high school band, or making a puppet theater for his granddaughter's Sunday school class. Ever generous with his time and resources, Larry supported many local and global organizations.



Larry's family would especially like to thank his long-time friend and family doctor, Dr. David Duani, and also the doctors and nurses of the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital's cancer unit, for their capable care and exceptional kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Greene County Rescue Squad or the Madison-Greene Humane Society would be appreciated.



Due to the corona virus, no funeral will be held. A memorial service will take place when it is safe and appropriate to do so. Thank you to each of you who has loved, supported, and been a friend of Larry's throughout his many good years. He knew how blessed he was.



