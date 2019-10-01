|
|
Cowie-Bozner, Ann
February 15, 1956 - September 24, 2019
Ann Cowie-Bozner, 63, of Lakewood died September 24 at her home. Ann was born in Milwaukee, WI and spent much of her youth in Canandaigua, NY. She held engineering degrees from the University of New Hampshire (Bachelors; Civil) and Renssalear Polytechnic Institute (Masters; Environmental). Ann worked as an engineer until she began raising her three children. After spending time in Idaho, Massachusetts, and Delaware, she moved to the Denver area in 1990.
She was, at her core, an information seeker and a problem solver, who sought to understand how people and things worked. Her life was enriched through her deep love and connection with her children, her time with extended family and friends, her passion for politics and social justice, the community of a long-standing book club, her time with her companion dogs and cats, and more. She was passionate about increasing access to health care, creating a community response to the opioid crisis, and electing progressive candidates to office.
She enriched the lives of others as a mother who became a caring friend and confidante to her children; an activist who connected people in efforts to improve the community; an older sister who led the way on many things; and a friend who listened without judgement. She loved generously and faced challenges with grit and integrity. She made much of her life and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Putnik (Jason) and Hilda Wizner (Eric); a son, Chris Cowie-Bozner; two sisters, Jill Cowie (Ben) and Gail Cowie (Jean); a brother, Jim Cowie (Kim); and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Charlotte Cowie.
Memorial services will be held Friday, October 4 at 2:00 at Jefferson Unitarian Church, 14350 W 32nd Ave, Golden, CO. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Colorado Public Radio (cpr.org) or the Charlotte Cowie Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation (give.flcc.edu).
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 1, 2019