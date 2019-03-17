|
|
Schlessman, Lee E.
Nov. 29, 1926 - March 6, 2019
Lee E. Schlessman passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. He was the son of Florence and Gerald Schlessman. He grew up in Denver and attended Denver Public schools, graduating from East High School in 1944. He spent two years in the Navy Air Corps and upon returning from the service entered Colorado College in Colorado Springs. He graduated in 1950 with a B.A. degree in business administration. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Lee married Dolores Lanning in 1951 and they had three children: Sandra Garnett, Cheryl Bennett and Gary Schlessman. Cheryl preceded her father in death in 2011. Lee and Dolores have seven grandchildren: Aaron, Colin and Benjamin Garnett, Lauren Watel, Eric Bennett, Jennifer Bonicelli and Margaret Emmerich. They are also blessed to have eight great-grandchildren. Lee's sister, Susan Duncan, and her son Michael Fredericks, also survive him.
Lee was President and Chairman of the Board of the Schlessman Family Foundation from 1956 until his death. He was President and Chairman of the Board of Greeley Gas Company; until the family-owned business merged with Atmos Energy in Dallas, Texas in 1992. He served on the Board of Atmos Energy Corporation for several years.
Lee has been very active in YMCA work. He was chosen Layman of the Year in 1983 and was inducted into the YMCA Hall of Fame in 1984. He was also a member of the Board of the YMCA of the Rockies.
He was very active in Masonry achieving his 33rd Degree and Grand Cross. He was the Potentate of El Jebel Shrine Temple in 1970. He was the treasurer of the Scottish Rite Foundation until his death.
He served on many other boards during his lifetime, was Chairman of the Board of AAA for years and is still shown as Chairman emeritus in their monthly publication. He also was a member of the Lions Club of Denver and the Denver Athletic Club.
When he was younger, he loved skiing, golfing, tennis, fishing and wouldn't miss a Bronco game. His favorite shirt was a Bronco sweatshirt, vintage about 1975. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, boss, and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 1370 Grant St., Denver, Colorado at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019