Adele Decker
Langton
1923 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Adele Decker Langton, 97, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 9, 2020, six days after testing positive for COVID-19. She was born April 21, 1923, in Parowan, Utah, to Elsa Anderson Decker and Vivian Bertram Decker. She married Robert Douglas Langton on June 14, 1943. Adele was a remarkable person, and had a delightful and adventurous personality. She was a life-long learner and read voraciously. She also loved to travel and traveled extensively to many countries, including a special trip to China with her daughter Nikki. Being fluent in Spanish, she had a particular fondness for Spanish-speaking countries. She and Doug went on many trips to Mexico. Later in life, she went back to school at the University of Utah and obtained a degree in Spanish. Adele was a dedicated student at the U of U-and in life-always giving it her all (whatever "it" happened to be). She was an avid skier and with Doug and their young family spent nearly every weekend during the ski season at their cabin in Park City, Utah. Earlier in life, she and Doug were longtime members of Willow Creek Country Club where she became an avid golfer. She golfed regularly well into her eighties, virtually always walking the course. Adele was also a devoted bridge player and played bridge several times a week until she was almost ninety. She constantly studied bridge strategies and became a Life Master-those who knew her would extend that title to more than the game. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug, her sister Arlene Hopfenbeck (whom she adored), and a younger brother Darwin, who died when he was young. She is survived by her children: Stacy Guy Langton, San Diego, CA; Ann Heitman, Salt Lake City; Nikki Firpo (John), Reno, NV; Brook Langton (Kayla), Wimberley, TX; Derek Langton (Holly), Salt Lake City; Andy Langton, Salt Lake City; nieces: Jan Frost, Mesquite, NV; Kris Hopfenbeck (Cary Jones), Los Angeles, CA; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no funeral services. A celebration of Adele's life will be held at a later time when it is safe for her many loving relatives to gather together. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News from May 16 to May 17, 2020