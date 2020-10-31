1/1
ELGIN MARKEITH DAVIS
ELGIN MARKEITH DAVIS, 34, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1986, he was a son of Lonnie Sr. and Zandra Michelle Davis. Elgin attended Paul Harding High School. He worked as a forklift operator at Berne Apparel in Ossian, Ind. He had an abundant love for life, his family and spending time with his children. His big infectious smile would light up a room. He is survived by his fianc‚, Camelia Mendez; and children, Shaniya and Savid, (twins) Tschmiyah and Ze'Niyah, Elgin Jr., Mar'Keith, (twins) Lonnie and Johnnie and Khenyan. Elgin leaves to mourn along with his parents; siblings Londria, Lonnie Jr. (Ben), Rodrick, Terrell (Angela), Antwon, and Arnitra; a special niece, Ashley; close friend "brother", Jamar Totten; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved him dearly. Service is noon Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Greater Christ Temple, 2998 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to his parents Lonnie Sr. and Zandra Davis.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2020.
