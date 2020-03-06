|
|
Alan Moorhouse
Bloomfield Township - Alan Moorhouse, 84, died peacefully in his Bloomfield Township home on March 1, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease.
Alan was born in Detroit on August 16, 1935 to Susie and Lloyd Moorhouse, who were Canadian immigrants. His younger sister Paula predeceased him. He and his wife Barbara were married for 51 years. Alan is survived by his wife, children Chris Moorhouse and Lynn (Rob) Peyton and grandchildren Zoey and Zane Peyton.
Alan attended Michigan State University for two years and then graduated from Lafayette College. He received a Law Degree from Yale University and a Master's Degree in Tax Law from New York University. Alan worked at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C. from 1962-1972. He was then a tax attorney for General Motors from 1972 to 2001.
Alan played hockey as a youth and adult and enjoyed tennis and golf. He loved watching sports, especially the Tigers. Alan loved Jeopardy and was honored to go to an audition on the Los Angeles set. Alan and his wife were avid travelers and visited most of the states and Canadian provinces, traveled throughout the Caribbean and Europe, and especially enjoyed going on cruises.
There will be a private service in April at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. Memorial donations may be made in Alan's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020