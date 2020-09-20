1/1
Dennis Yee
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Yee was born in Sacramento, CA on March 8, 1957 to Bill and Sarah Yee and passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at the age of 63. He attended Sacramento High and graduated from Sacramento City College. He moved to Fresno in 1985 where he met Diane Ideta at a temple event. Dennis and Diane have been married for 29 years. In 1995 their lives were given even more meaning with the birth of their daughter, Marissa. Dennis worked for Heald College as Director of Admissions and Director of Placement, HR connect as Recruitment Manager, and was a Recruitment Consultant at Valley Children's Hospital for 19 years. He was active in multiple health organizations where he served as board member. He is survived by his wife, Diane and daughter Marissa. He leaves behind his parents Bill & Sarah Yee, brothers Ryan and Gerald (Sue) Yee. His sister in law Patti (Rev. Bob) Oshita and brother in law Rick (Stacy) Ideta and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis loved the SF Giants, taking summer vacations with his family, and eating at his favorite restaurants (especially Chinese food and dim sum). The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff at St. Agnes Medical Center for their compassionate care as well as Dr. Dennis Nakata and Dr. Mike Saul for their advocacy. Due to the current health protocols and with concern for the safety of friends and family, a private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Dennis was a dear, and wonderful childhood friend. Always kind, funny, thoughtful, and fun to be around. We had many neighborhood adventures that I treasure to this day. Extremely sad at his passing. Loving thoughts and memories to the entire Family.
Diane Van Maren
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved