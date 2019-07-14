Geni Karen Krogstad, age 57, passed away on May 29, 2109, at the Gift of Grace Care Home following a 17-month journey with pancreatic cancer. Geni was born in Hinsdale, IL, the oldest of two daughters to Donna and Arnt Krogstad. Her dad announced to his coworkers that Geni was beautiful, and not like "ordinary babies". He never lived his comment down, and Geni lived up to it completely. At two years of age she moved with her family to Guam, and 2 years later to Singapore where she spent most of her childhood. Her global view and understanding that people are more similar then different was rooted deeply in her formative years. Geni taught life science and math at the junior high and high school level for 6 years. As much as she enjoyed her students, she realized that she was not a "lifer" teacher, so returned to continue her education. She completed her law degree at Lewis and Clark Collage Law School in Portland, OR. She then returned to California be closer to family and pursued graduate studies in biotechnology at Fresno State University where she also worked as a teaching assistant. Geni loved going to school and would have been a "lifer" student if given the option. But alas, she had to support herself, so signed up with a temp agency and took an assignment as a legal secretary at McCormick Barstow, LLP. After taking the California Bar, she made the unprecedented transition from temporary legal secretary to associate and then partner at the firm. She practiced in the Insurance coverage department for over 18 years. She served as a Mentor in Fresno's Victim Offender Reconciliation Program, and on the Board of Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis for many years. Geni was very disappointed when, because of her failing health, she and her father were unable to make a long-planned trip to India with Maranatha Volunteers International to build a school. Instead, they contributed travel expenses to build a well in a small village where clean water was not accessible. Although Geni resisted the title of crazy cat lady, she did love cats and was responsible for fixing upwards of 20 feral cats in her neighborhood over the past few years. Geni and her sister Judi were each other's best supporters, project partners and friends. They were known for throwing great parties, and could be seen walking together daily through the tower district on their way to coffee. Geni will be missed by her many cats, friends and family locally and worldwide. She is survived by her parents Donna and Arnt Krogstad and her sister Judi Krogstad. A celebration of Geni's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Villa Nascosta, 12244 S Villa Ave. Fresno, CA 93725 7-10 pm. All friends are welcome.