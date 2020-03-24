Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alane Paul Castro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alane Paul Castro died unexpectedly on March 16, 2020 in San Leandro, California from cardiac arrest. Daughter of Nancy A. (Budd) and Howard E. Paul, Alane was the middle child of five siblings and grew up in Amherst, MA. She graduated from Hampshire College with a concentration in Education and earned a Masters from University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and her National Board Certification.



Alane was a teacher first, always and foremost. She began her career in a primary school in Costa Rica and went on to teach children and adults in a variety of settings and cities across the globe. While teaching in San Francisco, Alane won the prestigious Golden Apple Fellowship where she studied arts integration at UC Berkeley. More recently, she held leadership roles for the San Leandro Unified School District as an Instructional Coach and Interim Principal. Her passion for education and justice and the arts reached far and wide, inspiring teachers and students alike to advocate, create, and learn from each other.



No matter where she was in the world, Alane was never far away. She made a point to spend time with the people she loved, whether it was traveling with her best friend, Jordene Hale, enjoying a book with her mom, or spending time with her siblings in Vermont. With her three grandchildren, 'Abuela' shared in the delight of painting, exploring, and making a mess. Alane brought joy and humor to all that she did and she is already missed tremendously.



Alane is survived by her husband Eric Castro, son Lucas, both of San Leandro and her daughter Alejandra Castro-Petmezis, son-in-law Konstantinos Petmezis and her beloved grandchildren Maximus, Cecilia, and Eliana of Boston, MA. She is also survived by her mother Nancy A. Paul of Pelham, her sister Robbin Suprenant and her husband James of Amherst, her brothers Howard R. (Randy) Paul of Amherst, Lawrence B. Paul and his wife Chiyo of Bethesda, Maryland, and Scott A. Paul and his wife Allison of San Diego, CA. Alane's humor and love and advice will always be treasured by her nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children- Kimberly; Michael, Danielle, with Emily and Matthew; Casey, Maia, Tyler and Cody and Emma and Ben.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020

