Cecil H. Lafland Jr., 82, entered eternal rest peacefully on April 8, 2020, at Bel Air Manor Newington CT. He was born June 21, 1937 in Ashland, Maine, a son of the late Cecil and Inez (Boxwell) Lafland Sr. Cecil moved to New Britain, Connecticut, where he raised his family. He worked over 30 years as a machinist for Fafnir Bearing Company. He also delivered the Hartford Courant Newspaper for 30 years. He enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoying his family and working on cars. He is survived by: five children, Roger Lafland and wife Kathy of Southington, CT, Kevin Lafland and wife Maureen of Terryville, CT, Darlene Lemay and husband Victor of Southington, CT; Laurie Banos of New Britain CT, and Steven Lafland and Karen Nicholson of Cape Cod, MA; three siblings, Carol Cloukey and husband Hubert of Presque Isle, Donald Lafland of Masardis, and Harold Lafland of Washburn; 12 grandchildren; 3 great granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his ex-wife Joan (Fleming) and his brother Leslie Lafland. Due to COVID the family had to postpone our gather please save the date: A celebration of Life will be held from 1–3PM on September 20, 2020 at St. Jean Baptiste Society 209 Smalley St. New Britain Ct. Burial will be in Ashland Municipal Cemetery on June 21st, 2020. The family would like to thank Bel Air Manor & Masonicare Hospice for all their support & exceptional care of our dad. To share online condolences please visit lajoiefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 22 to Jun. 7, 2020.