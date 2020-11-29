1/2
Henry Heinz Katten
Henry Heinz Katten, 90, of West Hartford passed away on November 24, 2020. Born to Sigmund and Betty Baer Katten in Halsdorf, Germany. He and his family left Germany in January, 1938. Henry graduated from Weaver High School and University of Connecticut. He spent many years volunteering for UCONN's Alumni Association's New Haven Chapter. Henry's career was spent in journalism and worked for many of Connecticut's leading newspapers. He also found and wrote for a racquet sports publication called "Racquet Voice". Henry leaves his brother Fred (Ruth), his nephew Stuart (Beth), a niece by marriage Deborah and two great nephews, Gary and Samuel. He was predeceased by his nephew Alan. He also leaves many cousins. Funeral was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Temple B'Nai Tikvoh-Sholom Cemetery in Windsor and arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral
Temple B'Nai Tikvoh-Shalom Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 27, 2020
Hank Katten, Larry Morico, Bob Johnson - the three musketeers who came together at a greater New Haven Chapter of the then UCONN Alumni Association. A friendship that grew stronger by the years - including travel to UCONN basketball and football games, luncheons at Jimmie's in West Haven, trips to the Berkshires, and walking with Gary's Greeters in New Britain, CT.
Hank, we miss you and may you now rest in peace, in God's Heaven above, after your long and successful journey through life's travels here on Earth.
Yours as ever,
Bob Johnson
Bob Johnson
Friend
