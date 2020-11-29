Henry Heinz Katten, 90, of West Hartford passed away on November 24, 2020. Born to Sigmund and Betty Baer Katten in Halsdorf, Germany. He and his family left Germany in January, 1938. Henry graduated from Weaver High School and University of Connecticut. He spent many years volunteering for UCONN's Alumni Association's New Haven Chapter. Henry's career was spent in journalism and worked for many of Connecticut's leading newspapers. He also found and wrote for a racquet sports publication called "Racquet Voice". Henry leaves his brother Fred (Ruth), his nephew Stuart (Beth), a niece by marriage Deborah and two great nephews, Gary and Samuel. He was predeceased by his nephew Alan. He also leaves many cousins. Funeral was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Temple B'Nai Tikvoh-Sholom Cemetery in Windsor and arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



