Hank Katten, Larry Morico, Bob Johnson - the three musketeers who came together at a greater New Haven Chapter of the then UCONN Alumni Association. A friendship that grew stronger by the years - including travel to UCONN basketball and football games, luncheons at Jimmie's in West Haven, trips to the Berkshires, and walking with Gary's Greeters in New Britain, CT.
Hank, we miss you and may you now rest in peace, in God's Heaven above, after your long and successful journey through life's travels here on Earth.
Yours as ever,
Bob Johnson
