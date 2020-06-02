William 'Scoop' J. Gillespie, age 85, of Somerset, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Keating) Gillespie, he was a life-long resident of the area. Survivors include: two sisters, Maureen Gillespie of Somerset and Barbara Pineault of Fall River; two nieces, Peggy Bryan and her husband Loren of Somerset and Sister Christopher Jude of Germantown, New York; predeceased by his nephew Roland Pineault; niece-in-law, Terry Pineault of Holyoke; three great nephews, Erik Bryan, Sean Bryan and Adam Pineault; two great nieces, Jessica and Ashley Pineault and one great great niece, Ava. He leaves his dear friend of many years, Sylvia Oliveira. Bill graduated from St. Marys Cathedral School and served as an altar boy for many years, to numerous clergy including the Bishop of Fall River. Bill was a 1953 graduate of BMC Durfee High School and attended Bradford Durfee College. A native of Fall River, Bill loved his 49 years as an employee of the Fall River Herald News. He began his newspaper career in 1952 working in the mailroom and then onto a copy boy, wire photo operator, weekend photographer and photo engraver until technology changed the newspaper industry. Bills last position at the Herald was in advertising, using his winning personality to sell ads. Bill involved himself in everything from Boy Scouts, Russ Gibson Day at Fenway Park, Corky Row Club, Bayside Little League and helped organize the 50th St. Patricks Day Parade sponsored by the Clover Club. A serious amateur photographer, Bill took numerous pictures of his nephew and nieces over the years. Bill was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots games. Bill was proud of his Irish Heritage and will go to his eternal reward wearing his Irish Sweater and Cap from Ireland. Bill, when you meet God in Heaven, I am sure you will be greeted with 'Tis Himself'. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral and burial will be private for immediate family. Contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 2, 2020.