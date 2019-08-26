|
Stagg, Josef Josef Stagg of Oakdale, LA, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019 in St. Louis, MO, after a recent illness. He was 72 years old. Josef grew up in Louisiana. He received his B.A. in Architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, following which he served in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic and Sierra Leone. He earned an M.A. at Yale University and a Doctor of Architecture at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. At the age of 19, Josef taught in Texas in the newly-created Head Start Program. He taught Architecture at Southern University and at Louisiana State University before teaching for 28 years at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. He specialized in computer-aided design and skyscrapers. Josef is survived by his daughters Melanie (Trish Daugherty) and Sara; his ex-wife Lois (Craig); one sister, Rosa; and five brothers, Earnest, Erven Jr., Lucius, Jerry, and Floyd. He was preceded in death by one sister, Leola Ford, and his parents Erven Sr. and Louise Guillory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019