Abigail Kathlene Kelley was born July 9, 2000 in Ketchikan Alaska. She was 19 when she passed away on November 21, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her great grand Parent Ira and Rosabella Stevenson, George and Dora Williams, grandparents, Laura Grace and Robert Williams; uncle: Robert Jeff Williams



She is survived by her parents Cecelia Williams and Christina Vazquez, John Kelley and Lynn Castillo-Kelley, Grandparents Linda and Dan Kelley, Julia Pringle-Hernandez, Louis Vazquez and Doug Chilton, Godfather Pat Travers; siblings Dymond Vazquez and Jericho Beaird, Aunties and Uncles: Sarah Kelley and Family, Christine Hogate and Family, Julie Kennedy and Family, Kimberly Velasco and Family, Charlotte George and Family, Andrew Williams and Family, Royal T Hill and Family, Grace Hawkins and Family, Harry Williams and Family, Ira Williams and Family, Douglas Chilton, Leslie Chilton, Michael Chilton, and Richard Chilton. She is survived by many great aunties and uncles from the Williams Family and Stevenson Family. Abigail had many friend and family she will be missed by.



Abigail graduated from High School in 2017 a year earlier than expected. She took freshman classes at the University of Alaska Southeast. She enjoyed shopping therefore she loved having a job to support that activity.



Abigail enjoyed taking picture of herself, her friends, her family, and scenery ??. She enjoyed art and camping. Hanging out with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling and playing lotto tickets. She enjoyed driving around Juneau and hanging out with her best friend Felicia Solomon and her cousins Cherie Hawkins and Melissa Hill. Every week she would take coffee to the homeless and give them food. She was a very kind and out going individual. Abigail was always laughing and making her friend and family laugh with her personality. Her laugh was a unique blend of her mother's and her father's laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her dad at his cabin and playing with her dogs and his chickens. She loved getting under the hood and acting like she was a mechanic with her father as well. She loved being around her aunts and uncles giving them the hardest time she could by saying things only adults should say. Even though she was a legal adult she was still one of the baby's in the family. She enjoyed making her friends and family as uncomfortable as much as she possibly could while out in public. She baked when was feeling stressed, upset, or mad. That was her optimism working at its best. She will be missed by many. She will be remembered by most. Thought of by everyone.



Memorial Service will be held at the Tlingit & Haida Community Council on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 6PM. This will be a potluck style. Please bring dishes if you wish as well. Donations for plates, utensils, soda, juice, water and napkins will be greatly appreciated. Even if you can't bring a dish please join us. I look forward to seeing everyone there.

