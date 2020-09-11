Tom Brink Tom Brink of Fort Scott, KS passed away on September 4th at the age of 67. A service for close friends and family will be held at 10 AM on September 14th at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Scott. Tom was born to Doris and Robert Brink on February 9th, 1953. He graduated from Missouri State University. He had a long career while living in Kansas City. Some of the more notable positions were helping to found Heartland Electric; working at Bank of America, State Street, and the Kaufman Foundation among others. Tom married Jackie Pruitt in 2008 in Kansas City and retired to Fort Scott. He was an avid outdoorsman and photographer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Robert Brink, brother Darryl Brink, and sister Sandra Brink. Tom is survived by his wife Jackie Pruitt; daughters Sarah Brink and Hannah Brink; and siblings Steve Brink, Jerry Brink, and Nancy Brink. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene. For those who wish to pay your respects and honor Tom's memory please make a donation to Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene or charity of your choice
.