1/1
Tom Brink
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Brink Tom Brink of Fort Scott, KS passed away on September 4th at the age of 67. A service for close friends and family will be held at 10 AM on September 14th at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Scott. Tom was born to Doris and Robert Brink on February 9th, 1953. He graduated from Missouri State University. He had a long career while living in Kansas City. Some of the more notable positions were helping to found Heartland Electric; working at Bank of America, State Street, and the Kaufman Foundation among others. Tom married Jackie Pruitt in 2008 in Kansas City and retired to Fort Scott. He was an avid outdoorsman and photographer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Robert Brink, brother Darryl Brink, and sister Sandra Brink. Tom is survived by his wife Jackie Pruitt; daughters Sarah Brink and Hannah Brink; and siblings Steve Brink, Jerry Brink, and Nancy Brink. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene. For those who wish to pay your respects and honor Tom's memory please make a donation to Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene or charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved