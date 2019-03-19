July 12, 1907 - February 27, 2019 Henry Tseng passed away at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital on February 27, 2019 at the age of 111 years and 231 days. Born of Chinese descent in Yokohama, Japan, Henry lived and built a successful business in Shanghai and Hong Kong before emigrating with his wife Annie, to the United States in 1975. Henry was a member of Rotary International for more than forty-two years. He kept a healthy life style throughout his long life, and exercised on the recumbent bike every afternoon at the Collins and Katz Family YMCA up till Tuesday, February 26, 2019. At the time of his passing he was the oldest man in the U.S., a position he held since December 2018. The Los Angeles Times wrote about Henry's daily routine on September 1st, 2018 edition, Section F6. Henry is remembered by those who knew him as a kind, generous, trusted, and inspirational friend and business partner. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Hsia, son-in-law, Victor, grandson and wife, Martin and Rebecca Hsia, and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Audrey.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in memory of Henry Tseng, to the Collins and Katz Family YMCA, 1466 So. Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025. Visit Legacy.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019