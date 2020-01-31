Home

November 7, 1946 - January 19, 2020 Much loved Wills & Trust specialist attorney Russell G. Allen passed away unexpectedly at his Newport Beach home on January 19, 2020 at the age of 73. Russell served his community for over 40 years as a lawyer. Mr. Allen is survived by his wife Joan (Frahm) Allen, four daughters: Samantha, Theresa, Rebecca, Deborah, and grandsons: Andrew and Jose Ochoa. See Legacy.com for the complete obituary.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
