Lisa Ann Traffie Niemela, 48, a resident of Chassell, Michigan, formally of New Hampshire, was peacefully called from this life to the marriage supper of the Lamb in the early morning hours of November 10, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family at home.
She was born January 17, 1972, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Michael Isaac and Katherine Ann (Raisanen) Traffie. She spent her growing up years near the small New England town of Ashby, Massachusetts and enjoyed playing with her many brothers and sisters in the woods and stream near her home. Her childhood play area under a special clump of white birch trees cultivated a lifelong love for the paper birch.
Lisa attended the Ashby Elementary School and graduated from North Middlesex Regional School in 1990. She worked for several printing and publishing firms in southern New Hampshire, including several years working as the Internet Design Coordinator for Yankee Publishing in Dublin, New Hampshire, the publishers of The Old Farmers Almanac and Yankee Magazine.
In 2007, she was united in marriage to Erik Niemela and moved to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to pursue her highest calling - rearing a family. After honeymooning in Alaska, they made their home on the shining Silver River near Skanee, Mi where they lived for almost 6 years. During their time at the River Retreat, they were blessed with a daughter Pearl in 2008 and a son Grant in 2013. Shortly thereafter, the Niemela family moved to the Chassell area where they lived until Lisa was called away. Lisa was a member of the Chassell Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Lisa enjoyed the early morning hours, reading her Bible, spending time with her family, the outdoors, gardening, canning, visiting the New England seacoast, mussels, lobsters, picnics by Lake Superior, traveling, visiting and exploring Alaska.
Lisa also enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home and sharing her legendary cooking with them.
Lisa is survived by her husband: Erik Niemela of Chassell
Her children: Pearl and Grant Niemela at home
Her parents: Michael and Katherine Traffie
Her siblings: Karina (Jim) Seppanen, Carl (Kara) Traffie, Laura Traffie, Sara (Mark) Seppanen, Julia Traffie, Eva (Ed) Sauvola, Brenda (Chet) Rhoades, Cynthia (Todd) Whitney, Jon (Stephanie) Traffie, Tim (Leona) Traffie, Mark (Krysia) Traffie, Ted (Beth) Traffie, James Traffie.
Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Lisa was preceded in death by two infant brothers Matthew Paul and Christopher, her grandparents Isaac and Jenny Traffie and Ernie and Martha Raisanen, two uncles Daniel (Bosco) Traffie and Richard Raisanen, two aunts Sofie Frost and Pearl LaFleur and one cousin Jana Koistinen.
Lisa was made perfect by the cleansing blood of Jesus and can now say, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Funeral services for Lisa will be held 4:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Chassell Apostolic Lutheran Church with Matthew Niemela to officiate. At Lisa's request, she will be buried at sunrise on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the Elo Cemetery.
Friends may call on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Chassell and on Friday from 2:00 pm until time of services at the Chassell Apostolic Lutheran Church.
