Bambi Larson

Resident of San Jose

The family of Bambi Larson is saddened to report her untimely passing. She was born in San Jose on November 13, 1959 to Diane and Wally Larson. She is survived by her children, Renee and Steven; her brother, Scott (Christie); her boyfriend, Bob; uncles, Don (Bev) and Meryl; cousins, Steve (Pam), Kevin (Kim), Trent (Celeste), Lane, Bruce, Sharon, Larry, Jim, Todd, and Susan; and her dog, Abby.

Bambi attended San Jose unified schools including Pioneer and Leland, where she graduated in 1978. She graduated from San Jose State University in 1983 and went on to work in Silicon Valley for various hard drive and biotech companies including IBM, Domain, HMT, Affymetrix, and most recently Roche. Bambi was a beloved member of the Thousand Oaks neighborhood where she lived for over 20 years. She loved fitness, animals, baking, travel, and will always be remembered for her generous nature and positive attitude. Private services will be held.





