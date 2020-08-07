Franklin D. KnoflerNov. 3, 1923 - July 1, 2020San JoseFranklin D. Knofler passed away on July 1, 2020. He was born in San Jose, CA, to Herman and Irene Knofler. He grew up in the Great Depression and his family lived in a number of different locations in Northern California. Growing up during the Depression formed Frank in many ways, and he carried those lessons throughout his entire life. By the time Frank entered high school, his family had settled in San Francisco. He graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral in 1940 at the age of 16.Frank entered the military in 1943 and was part of the Army's Specialized Training Program which entailed taking classes at Oklahoma A & M. Frank fought in World War II in the 409th Infantry Division. He landed in Marseille in October of 1944 and campaigned through France, Germany, and Austria, finishing the war in Innsbruck. Like many members of his generation, he never spoke of the war.Returning to California, Frank graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1948 and forever remained a loyal Old Blue. He started his career with the City of San Jose in 1950, and he met his wife, Dolores Nance, who worked for the city as well. Within a few short years, he became the Assistant City Manager of San Jose. He assisted three City Managers and eleven mayors in his twenty-eight year career. He was known for his intelligence and fairness. He became a widower in 1969 with five children, and each achieved college degrees and various graduate degrees.The vacation home in Lake Almanor was purchased in the mid-1970's, and Frank retired in 1979. He married Jean Bussy in 1984, and they split their time between San Jose and Lake Almanor where the extended family spent many wonderful summer vacations playing golf, tennis, and fishing. Once retired, Frank was able to focus on senior tennis tournaments where he had numerous sectional and occasional national rankings.Frank taught his children the importance of academics, the joy of reading, and the beauty of sports. He was a deeply religious man and one of the founding members of St. Francis Cabrini Church in San Jose. He is survived by Jean Bussy Knofler, his five children, David (Marilyn), Paul (Jewel), Nancy, James, and Michael (Teresa), three grandchildren, Lena, John (Sarah), Samantha, and his niece and nephew, Pat and John Heath.Frank was a wonderful man, a devoted husband, and a caring father to his children and will be deeply missed. A private family burial service has been held.