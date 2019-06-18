Home

Luella E. Botz, 95, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Claude and Margaret Roe. Luella is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deby and Andy Lasko, of Amherst; grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Zadzilka (TX), Scott Lasko, Dr. Andrew Lasko (IL), Matt Lasko; great-grandchildren, Tatum and Kellen Lasko. Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, in 2013; her six siblings, Emmett, Claude, Winifred, Roger, John, Jim; and her parents. Luella graduated from Brunswick High School and Baldwin Wallace College. She was a school teacher, retiring in 1980. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was always helping anyone she could. Luella's body was donated to Case Western Reserve University Medical School. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 7th at Brownhelm United Church of Christ. Luella's family would like to thank the Hospice of the Western Reserve, especially Patti, Jessica, and LeeAnn, for their continued support during this difficult time.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019
