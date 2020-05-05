|
Dr. Phyllis Reba
Dr. Phyllis Reba, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Phyllis was a dedicated clinical psychologist and educator, living most of her adult life in East Brunswick, NJ and Princeton, NJ. She is survived by her two daughters, Erica and Ilene. In this time of the virus, the family has chosen to not hold a funeral or sit Shiva. There will be a memorial service at a later date. The family requests that any donations to honor Phyllis be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services of Mercer County.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020