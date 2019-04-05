|
Victor E. D. King
Somerset - 1937-2019
Victor E. D. King, age 81, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Robert Wood Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Somerville, NJ, he lived in Plainfield and North Plainfield, before moving to Somerset, New Jersey.
Victor was a veteran of the United States Navy. For most of his time in the navy, he was stationed in Morocco and remained in love with that country and the friends he made there for the rest of his life.
He received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College in 1959. Following the Navy, he received his law degree from the University of Michigan. He practiced law with his father, Victor Ruegger King, in the Plainfield area for over 40 years specializing in municipal law. He was the attorney for the Plainfield, South Plainfield, and Watchung Boards of Education.
Victor was a communicant at Grace Episcopal Church in Plainfield for many years where he served on the vestry, but his true love was singing in the Grace Church Choir. He also served on the Plainfield YMCA and Plainfield Area Humane Society Boards.
Victor and his family spent much of their free time at their home in Center Sandwich, New Hampshire. Love of the outdoors and nature was a fixture of his life. From serving as a camp counselor at Camp Mowglis in the White Mountains to being an avid bee keeper and gardener all his adult life, from fly fishing in the rivers of New Hampshire to hiking, mountain climbing, and skiing.
He was predeceased by his parents, Victor Ruegger and Elizabeth (Jones) King.
He is survived by his loving wife Hilary Ann Harding; children Victor Alexander and Vanessa Elizabeth King and her husband Matthew Hartkop; stepchildren William Gentile and his wife Diane Toner; and Katherine Gentile Vairo and her husband Pasquale, as well as step-grandchildren Eva and Charles Gentile, and Olivia and Elena Vairo.
A memorial service will be held on April 13th at Grace Episcopal Church in Plainfield at 2 pm, followed by a reception in the parish hall.
Please contact the family at [email protected] if you would like to participate.
In lieu of flowers, the family would very much appreciate donations in his name, Victor E. D. King, to in New York, the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, or the friends of Dartmouth Rowing.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 5, 2019