STAVROS - Helen (nee Boskou), passed away on April 25, 2020 as a result of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 88. Born in Queens, NY to Nicholas and Panagiota on May 11, 1931. Wife of the late Andrew Stavros. Beloved and devoted mother of Christopher (Cynde) and Nikki (Paul). Cherished Yiayia to Stephanie, Elizabeth, Sophia and Matthew. She is survived by her dear sister Pauline and many loving nieces and nephews. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Helen can be made to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Shrine Place Greenlawn, NY 11740.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020