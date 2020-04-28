Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stavros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Stavros


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Stavros Notice
STAVROS - Helen (nee Boskou), passed away on April 25, 2020 as a result of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 88. Born in Queens, NY to Nicholas and Panagiota on May 11, 1931. Wife of the late Andrew Stavros. Beloved and devoted mother of Christopher (Cynde) and Nikki (Paul). Cherished Yiayia to Stephanie, Elizabeth, Sophia and Matthew. She is survived by her dear sister Pauline and many loving nieces and nephews. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Helen can be made to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Shrine Place Greenlawn, NY 11740.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -