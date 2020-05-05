Frank W. Burr



Ho-Ho-Kus - Frank W. Burr, a long-time resident of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and Fishers Island, NY died on April 20 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. He was 83. Frank served his country as a Marine, his community as a leader and philanthropist, his family as its foundation, and God as His faithful servant.



Burr was born in Hackensack, NJ in 1937 to Frank W. and Marie (Barnitt) Burr. He graduated from Teaneck High School and received a BA in Economics from Bethany College in Bethany, WV. He also completed the Management Development Program at Harvard Business School. Frank was raised in a musical family and sang in a Barber Shop quartet known as the Last Gasp. His strong voice will be missed at the Sunday morning services of the Union Chapel on Fishers Island, NY and on the Village Green on July 4th.



While undeniably successful in his career on Wall Street as an Executive Vice President for Alliance Capital Management, Burr is best remembered for his community service and his steadfast and generous commitment to improving the communities in which he lived. He was Chairman of the Board of the Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ) and served as a Trustee of the Valley Health System. He was President of the Ho-Ho-Kus school board and he served on the Board of Trustees of St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. He spent countless hours dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents of Fishers Island as a board member and Chairman of the Fishers Island Development Corporation where he was a visionary proponent for - and instrumental in - the construction of the bicycle/pedestrian path. Perhaps his greatest achievement, and the one of which he was most proud, was helping to establish the Walsh Park Benevolent Corporation which provides affordable housing to year-round residents on Fishers Island.



Frank is survived by his loving wife Grace (Edwards) to whom he had been a dedicated husband for 57 years. His sister Carol and brothers Peter and Brad. His four children - Frank Burr Jr (Molly) of Hingham, MA, Allison Goss (Chauncey) of Sanibel, FL, Andrew Burr (Ashley) of New Canaan, CT, and Matthew Burr of Old San Juan Puerto Rico. Frank is adored and will be missed by his eleven grandchildren: Emma, Olivia, Elliot, and Lucy Burr; Porter II, Oliver, and Alexander Goss; and Miller, Andrew Jr, Hudson, and Hannah Burr.



Family always came first for Frank and his children recall him as an involved father who would slip away from his other obligations to suddenly appear on the sidelines, in the stands, or in the front row in enthusiastic support of their endeavors. Although ravaged by Alzheimer's, Frank was always able to maintain a twinkle in his eye and an authentic smile for his family.



A celebration of life will be held on Fishers Island, NY at a time yet to be determined. Memorial donations may be made in Frank's remembrance to the Walsh Park Benevolent Corporation or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.









