BERNSTEIN--David Joseph, died of COVID-19 in Astoria, Queens, on May Day 2020. Born in New York on November 14, 1941, to Joseph Milton and Rae Bernstein, he leaves a loving family bereft: Paula Rabinowitz, his wife of 42 years; sons Jacob Bernstein (Jessie Howell) and Raphael Rabinowitz (Ambika Babbar); sister Judith Bernstein-Baker (Karl Baker); father-in-law Samuel Joshia Rabinowitz; a niece and three nephews and a grandnephew and two grandnieces. Ex-calculus teacher, lifelong political radical and multi-talented theater worker, he shaped many lives around the globe.





