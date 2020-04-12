WEISMAN--Harold. It is with profound sadness that we announce the death on March 24, 2020 of Harold Weisman. Harold was a loving husband to his high-school sweetheart, Sally, and was devoted to his daughter, Diane, his son, Michael, and grandchildren, Lucas, Sara, Anabel and Hope. His oldest son, Richard died tragically in 2014. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and then obtained his law degree at New York University. For those who knew him, no one will forget his charm, his boundless empathy, his marvelous sense of humor, his loyalty, his unique ability to connect with people and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was a legend in the Bronx County Courthouse where everyone, including judges, fellow attorneys, clerks, clients and petitioners knew and admired his capacity for friendship, his exploits and his many successes. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Bronx County Bar Association, 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020