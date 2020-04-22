MILLER--Henry G. It is with deep sorrow that the Board of Directors, officers, and staff of GNY Insurance Companies mourn the death of their dear friend and colleague, Henry G. Miller. He was nationally renowned as one of New York's most distinguished trial attorneys and carried on an active practice until his death. He had been identified with our company since the early 1960s when he was on our staff as a defense attorney and he remained connected to the company throughout his career. He joined our board in 1998 where he served as a wise and judicious counselor. He was a valuable resource to the Bar of this city and the community as a whole. He published a number of successfully received books about the practice of law and was also known for his great love of theatre. He brilliantly performed in one of his own plays, a celebration of Clarence Darrow. We shall miss him. We extend our deepest sympathy to the members of the bereaved family. Elizabeth Heck, Chairman and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020