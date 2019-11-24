HOLLANDER--Jack M., well-known nuclear scientist, died peacefully at his Berkeley, California home on November 10, 2019. He was 92. Jack Hollander will be remembered for a long and distinguished career in nuclear- structure physics, energy, environmental research, and academic administration. Born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 13, 1927, Dr. Hollander authored over 100 publications and 20 books, including his popular memoir, "My Lunch with Shostakovich". A graduate of The Ohio State University (B.S. Chemistry, 1948) The University of California, Berkeley (Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry, 1951) and recipient of two Guggenheim fellowships, Dr. Hollander co- founded the environmental research program at The Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory (1968) and became the Director of its Energy and Environment Division (1973-1976). In Washington, he directed the National Academy of Science CONAES energy study (1976-1978). In Berkeley, he became the first Director of the University of California's Energy Institute (1979-1983) and co-founder of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. In Stockholm, he served as Chairman of the Beijer Institute of Energy and Human Ecology (1976-1988). Dr. Hollander was founding editor of the international book series Annual Review of Energy (1976-1992) and served as Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at The Ohio State University (1983-1989). Preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Jennifer Polk, Dr. Jack Hollander is survived by his wife, Sharon Mann, three children, Judy, Jeffrey and Allan Hollander, stepson Andrew Polk, and six grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019