LEWES--Kenneth A. June 8, 1943-April 17, 2020 died of complications of COVID-19. Born in the Bronx, and after graduating from Bronx High School of Science, earned a BA from Cornell and PhD from Harvard in English Literature. After several years as professor of Renaissance Literature at Rutgers, he entered the PhD program at University of Michigan in clinical psychology, receiving a PhD in 1982. His ground breaking book, The Psychoanalytic Theory of Male Homosexuality (Sunday New York Times Book Review, December 1988) challenged the American Psychoanalytic Association's views on male homosexuality, and was a major force in shaping social acceptance of homosexuality. It continues to be widely used by scholars and students, along with his many articles and publications. He will be greatly missed by his longtime partner, Gary Jacobson, his sister, Noreen Vasady-Kovacs, her partner and Ken's childhood friend Charles DeLisi and nephew Paul Vasady-Kovacs and his family. Dr. Lewes will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to all.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020