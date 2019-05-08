ADLER--Leah. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of our colleague Leah Adler, who served as Head Librarian of Hebraica and Judaica at the Mendel Gottesman Library for over thirty years. She was a scholar's librarian who ushered the library into the digital age and who played a key role in the comprehensive renovation of the library, never losing sight of the academic, historic, antiquarian, and enduring aspects of librarianship and the world of books. A respected and beloved colleague, Leah was a source of expertise in several subject areas and multiple languages who always exhibited professional and personal grace. Leah's wisdom, knowledge, gentle counsel, generous spirit, and devotion to the welfare of the library and her colleagues will be greatly missed. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her husband Mark Adler, their daughter Mali Adler Brofsky, and their family. Yeshiva University Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees



