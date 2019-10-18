MANDEL--Morton. The Board of Trustees and staff of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum mourn the loss of our dear friend Mort Mandel, beloved husband of Barbara Mandel, longtime trustee and former Board Chair. An esteemed business leader and philanthropist, Mort's exceptional generosity made a monumental impact on communities and organizations around the world, including Cooper Hewitt where the Barbara and Morton Mandel Design Gallery was named in their honor, acknowledging their transformative contributions to the museum. We extend our deepest sympathies to Barbara and to the Mandel family, and to all whose lives were impacted by Mort's vision, generosity, and wisdom.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019