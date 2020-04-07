Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN MINTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINTZ--Norman Nelson. Norman Nelson Mintz, passed away on March 28, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL from COVID 19. He led a full, varied, and successful life. Born in 1934 in New York City to Alexander and Rebecca Mintz, he was graduated from Horace Mann and earned a BA from Bucknell University. He served in US Army's 82nd Airborne division, then worked at his father's import company and at Benton & Boyles ad agency. Marriage changed his life from "me" to "we." A six-day courtship and 20-day engagement to Marcia (nee Belford) led to a wonderful 57-year partnership until her death in 2017. Norman received his PhD in Economics as an Earhart Foundation Fellow at NYU, starting an illustrious academic career. He began at Syracuse, then joined Columbia University's economics department as Assistant Professor. He moved into administration as Associate Dean for Faculty, GSAS; Deputy Provost; and then Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. His impressive rise in stature at the University is a testament to his skill and dedication. After retiring from Columbia in 1989, Dr. Mintz loved his second career in venture capital as Managing Director at Loeb Partners. Finally, he moved to Florida and delighted in his new phase of life. Norman was an avid sailor in his early life and always an ardent intellectual. He served as a Director of the Conference on Jewish Social Studies and participated in several conservative think tanks. He is survived by his loving sons, Geoffrey and Douglas, their spouses, Nancy Yu and Lloyd Cheu, his granddaughter Juniper, and his sister, Judy Cooperstein. A memorial service will be scheduled when public gatherings are once again encouraged.



