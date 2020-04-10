XHAKLI--Rexh. Rexh Xhakli, born in the small village of Fier, Albania on August 8, 1938, died at 10:20pm in Edgewater, NJ on April 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shpresa and father to Adriana, Arben, and Bardh. He will undoubtedly be remembered as a giant within the Albanian American community in the Bronx. In his youth, he was a political renegade. He worked tirelessly towards liberating Albania from communism and personally spearheaded the emancipation of Kosova. He was among the most consequential figures involved in Kosova's historic fight for independence. He was a champion for the rights of refugees, often inviting many into his own home as family. He led a life full of purpose, and succeeded in all of his wildest dreams. We are so proud of all he accomplished, and we will always remember his unwavering passion for life. He was the most courageous and selfless man known to us, and he will be deeply missed. Dad, you are an inspiration to me. I will never stop fighting for what you believed in. I am honored and humbled to have been your daughter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albanian American Dual Language & Culture organization which strives to preserve our Albanian heritage by teaching first-generation children the language of their origin. Adriana Xhakli



