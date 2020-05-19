POLLACK--Selma Liss, passed away in Framingham, MA, on May 15, two weeks before her 91st birthday, from complications of Covid-19. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben, and parents, Ethel and Morris Liss, Selma was a loving and loyal daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and life- long friend to many. She was fashionable, outspoken, humourous and generous. She is survived by son, Andy (Kasumi), daughter, Stacy Levin (Howard) and son, Jordan (Carrie), as well as five grandchildren: Ramona, Dylan and Elliot Pollack, and Eric and Arielle Levin. Born and raised in the Bronx, she graduated from Hunter College in 1949 with a B.S. in biochemistry. Selma raised her family in Bellerose, Queens, was a longtime active member of Bellerose Jewish Center and devoted herself to family, volunteering, Jewish causes and working for the family business, Ben-Ric Furs. She later lived in Lake Success, Boynton Beach and Framingham. Donations in Selma's memory may be made to Hadassah or to the charity of one's choice.
Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.