1928 - 2020

Stanley W. Schusterman 91, formerly of Little Neck, NY passed away on April 10, 2020, from complications for COVID-19. A loving and devoted husband to Marlene Schusterman who predeceased him in 2017, he is survived by his son Martin Schusterman of Bayside, NY, daughter Randy Miller and her husband Scott of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, grandchildren Bradley, Robert, Grant, and Adam, and brother Joel Shore and his wife Marilyn of Ann Arbor, MI.



Stanley was born and bred in Brooklyn, NY. He was a graduate of New Utrecht High School and earned a BBA in Finance from Hofstra University. He and Marlene led a full and active life and raised their family in Rego Park and Little Neck, NY. Beloved by family, friends, and colleagues, Stanley was President of Stanley Schusterman Inc., an insurance brokerage, for over 60 years. He retired in 2018 and moved to River Vale, NJ. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, former Vice Chairman of Community School Board 24 in Queens, and a life member of the Knights of Pythias, South Nassau Lodge.



Services were private. In his memory donations may be made to UJA/Federation of NY or Jewish Home Family ("JHAL") River Vale, NJ.