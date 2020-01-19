HAYS--Warren S. T. Warren Hays, 58, of Portland Maine, an evolutionary ecologist who researched mammal sociality and introduced a theory of human extinction, died on November 27, 2019. An associate professor of evolution, ecology and anatomy, Warren taught for 22 years at various academic institutions, most recently Hawai'i Pacific University. Warren Stith Thompson Hays was born in California on February 26, 1961. Son of the late David G. Hays Ph.D., linguist and computer scientist, and Marguerite T. Hays M.D., internal and nuclear medicine physician. After graduating from Hampshire College in 1980 he studied high energy physics at Berkeley before moving into the field of biology. Warren received his Ph.D. from the University of Hawai'i in 1999. His published works include scientific studies of cryptic social systems, pheromone communication, and invasive species, as well as a number of books. His most recent work, "The Price of Reason" (Diadema Press, 2019), on the fate of the human species is an analysis of philosophical systems and maladaptive evolutionary processes working to slow down population growth and eventually causing our extinction. Dr. Hays is survived by his wife, Adele Hays; his mother Marguerite Hays, of California; a sister, Dorothy Shoemaker, of Oregon; and brother, Tom Hays, of California.



